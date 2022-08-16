Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.60 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envista were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after buying an additional 373,330 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $93,850,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Envista by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after purchasing an additional 406,559 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

