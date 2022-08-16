Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

NYSE:OSK opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

