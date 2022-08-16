Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

