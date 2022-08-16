Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

