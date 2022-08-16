Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOV were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 285.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,637 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,090,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 862,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

