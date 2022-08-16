Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

