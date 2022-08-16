Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,690 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

