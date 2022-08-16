Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

