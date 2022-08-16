Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,725 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.