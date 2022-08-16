Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,838 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

