Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 273 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $240.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.56. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,764. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

