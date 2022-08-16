Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 319 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,245.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.19. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $1,479,547.47. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,372,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,603,420.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $1,479,547.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,372,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,603,420.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,385,011. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

