Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,254 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $6,601,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,062,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,969,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $7,998,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Healthcare Trust of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $4.82 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

