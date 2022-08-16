Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 845 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

