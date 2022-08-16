Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

