Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $211,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 67.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

