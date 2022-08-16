Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,315 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lumentum

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.92.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

