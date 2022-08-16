Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five9 were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.
Five9 Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ FIVN opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 0.60.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
