Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 53.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

