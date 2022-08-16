Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

