Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $577.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.10. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

