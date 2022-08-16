Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,493 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,610 shares of company stock worth $3,087,211. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

PDCE stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

