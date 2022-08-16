Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masimo were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

MASI opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

