Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Avanos Medical by 54.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 224.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

