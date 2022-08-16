Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.14 Million Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 106,709 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HNI by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

