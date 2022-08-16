Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $1,704,774. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

