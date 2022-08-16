Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,054 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iStar by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iStar Stock Performance

About iStar

NYSE:STAR opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

