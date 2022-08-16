Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 113 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Stock Up 2.6 %

CRVL stock opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,826,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,826,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 454,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,330,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,353. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

