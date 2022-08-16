Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,583 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 173,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.