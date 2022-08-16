Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 598 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

LTC Properties stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

