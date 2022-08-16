The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

HAIN stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

