The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.7 %
HAIN stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.68.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
