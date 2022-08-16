The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 42.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,855 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $22,202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toro by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.