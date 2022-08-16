Tim Levy Buys 1,071,429 Shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) Stock

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO – Get Rating) insider Tim Levy acquired 1,071,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$439,285.89 ($307,192.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It offers Family Zone platform that delivers cyber safety settings, advice, and support to parents and schools across various networks and devices to keep children safe at home and school, as well as permits telecommunication service providers and device manufacturers to embed cyber safety practices into their offerings.

