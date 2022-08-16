Tim Levy Buys 1,071,429 Shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) Stock

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO – Get Rating) insider Tim Levy acquired 1,071,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$439,285.89 ($307,192.93).
Family Zone Cyber Safety Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Family Zone Cyber Safety
