Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,265,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $19,564,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 314,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,675,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,608,000 after purchasing an additional 192,674 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.4 %
TNL stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.
Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Travel + Leisure Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
