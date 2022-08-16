Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $387,120.36 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

