Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultra Clean Price Performance

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.