US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

US Ecology Stock Performance

About US Ecology

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

(Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

