V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,879,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00.

CRVL stock opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 641.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 377.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

