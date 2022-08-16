Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

