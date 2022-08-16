Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

