Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 250,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average is $174.69. The stock has a market cap of $436.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.