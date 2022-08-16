Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

VOYA stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

