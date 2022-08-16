Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

