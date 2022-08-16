Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

BSX opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,037,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 364,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,088,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,314,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.