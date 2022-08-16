WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

WSFS opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

