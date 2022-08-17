11,096 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ambarella by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insider Activity

Ambarella Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMBA opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.