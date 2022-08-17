25,647 Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 95.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $665,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

