2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

2U Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $673.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

