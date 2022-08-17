3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,261.45

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,261.45 ($15.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($15.32). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,253.50 ($15.15), with a volume of 798,706 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on III. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.84).

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,261.45. The company has a market capitalization of £12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 302.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Insider Activity at 3i Group

About 3i Group

In related news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.13), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($379,654.33). In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.13), for a total value of £314,201.92 ($379,654.33). Also, insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.68), for a total transaction of £37,203.30 ($44,953.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $80,518,342.

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.