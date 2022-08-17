45,199 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $214,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $210,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,061. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $54.27.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

